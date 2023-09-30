Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect's Mug Shot Released

Las Vegas Metro Police Department released details of Tupac Shakur's murder, including a mugshot of the accused killer. Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been charged with the murder of the rapper, according to investigators. The charge will carry a "gang enhancement" due to his involvement in the Crips street gang.

The prosecution claims that tensions between the Compton Bloods and the Crips led to the deadly incident, per The Blast. As a result of Davis himself talking to the media about the killing and writing a book about it, officers revealed they became reenergized about the case. The investigators presented a video as part of a presentation that included a detailed explanation of the entire incident and the murder that occurred.

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Currently, the LVMPD is holding the suspect in custody, and a court hearing is scheduled to take place within the next few days, reported the outlet. A grand jury indicted him on murder charges early this morning, and he was arrested shortly afterward. The BBC was among the first to report, on September 29, that a person had been arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac in 1996. He was only 25 years old.

A drive-by shooting happened on the night of April 5, 1985, in Las Vegas, and the hip-hop legend was shot four times as he sat in his car waiting at a red light, although no one has ever confessed to the crime. The situation changed when Las Vegas police arrested a man more than three decades after his death.

According to several interviews and a memoir, Davis confessed to being a part of the killing of the hip-hop icon. Davis confirms in his memoir, Compton Street Legend, his involvement as an accomplice of the murderer. He claims he was in the car and handed Orlando Anderson the murder weapon before he opened fire.

Davis, in one of his chapters entitled "The Main Event," describes how he helped arrange the gun to be used in a murder attempt on Shakur in revenge for Pac beating up his cousin Orlando' Baby Lane' Anderson after a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand the night before.

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During a confessional passage, Davis recounted how he coordinated a hit-and-kill on the rap legend and Death Row record label boss, Suge Knight, in conjunction with fellow LA gangsters. Davis claims that he threw the pistol into the trunk of a Cadillac in which Anderson and another gangster were sitting.

Upon encountering Shakur by chance, Davis revealed that shots were fired from behind their vehicle as Knight and Shakur were driving down the Strip. According to Davis, the music star was about to reach for a weapon when his side fired first, essentially killing him. Furthermore, he admitted that he had hidden the Cadillac and gun after the shooting, having the vehicle repaired, repainted, and re-rendered to the car rental company so that forensic investigators would not detect them.