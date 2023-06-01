Tupac Shakur to Receive Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The famed Hollywood Walk of Fame is adding rapper, actor, activist, and cultural phenomenon Tupac Shakur to its strip. Tupac died in September 1996 following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25 years old. His ascension was quick, and despite his brief career, he's gone on to be one of the most lauded and praised figures in hip-hop and pop culture overall. Within five years of his first album's release in 1991, starred in six theatrical films, released four full-length studio albums, and won numerous awards. He served as both a voice for the people and a rebel — good or bad depending on who you ask. In the past year alone, a traveling 20,000 square feet interactive museum on his life and career debuted, as well as a critically acclaimed five-part docuseries – Dear Mama, on FX showcasing the relationship between him and his mother, Afeni Shakur. Now, he'll be solidified in the cement.

According to CBS News, Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, will accept the honor on the on June 7 on Hollywood Boulevard. The ceremony comes nine days ahead of what would have been Tupac's 52nd birthday. His star will be issued in the "Recording" category. Other notable attendees include radio legend, Big Boy, who will serve as the event's emcee, and speeches from Dear Mama director Allen Hughes.

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement regarding his selection. "This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come."

When speaking with PopCulture about Tupac's impact, Hughes said: I think the thing that I realized recently that makes him almost biblical is that you can project whatever you want into him," he explained. "Unlike any figure from the 20th century, if you want to see a lover, you'll see a lover. If you want to see a fighter, you see a fighter. If you want to see a saint, you'll see a saint. If you want to see a sinner, you'll see a sinner, poet, prophet, whatever you want to see, like the Bible, Tupac will be there for you."