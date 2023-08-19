Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Facing 'Imminent' Charges

"Imminent charges" are being brought against a man who boasted about killing rapper Tupac Shakur in a book and interviews, according to police sources. According to insiders, Las Vegas homicide detectives have been "optimistic" that they have acquired enough evidence against Compton Crip gang leader Keefe D that they will finally close the Tupac Shakur murder case after almost 27 years, The U.S. Sun reports. According to reports, a number of top officers are working together with the district attorney to develop a strong case against Keefe D, who had previously confessed to participating in the hunting down and assassination of the rapper. The district attorney's office is expected to present its case to a Las Vegas grand jury, two sources told The U.S. Sun. There will be a criminal case filed "imminently," and the district attorney "is looking at first degree murder potentially for Keefe D" in accordance with Nevada law, one source told the outlet. Next month, a grand jury will decide whether Keefe should be prosecuted after a secret closed-door hearing. Insiders told The U.S. Sun that Metro Police investigators took "long and careful consideration" before being ready to move forward with the case, which has gone unsolved for a decade since September 1996.

On September 7, it will be the 27th anniversary of the death of Shakur. The "California Love" rapper was critically wounded by semi-automatic pistol shots taken from inside a white Cadillac filled with gang members. In multiple interviews and a memoir, Keefe, 60, confessed to being involved in the killing of the hip-hop icon. He claims he was in the car and handed Orlando Anderson the murder weapon before he opened fire. In his memoir, Compton Street Legend, Keefe confirms his involvement as an accomplice. From the chapter entitled "The Main Event," Keefe describes how he helped arrange a gun to murder Shakur as an act of revenge for Pac beating up his cousin Orlando' Baby Lane' Anderson after a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand the previous night.

In a confessional passage, Keefe described how he worked with fellow LA gangsters to coordinate a hit-and-kill on the rap icon and his Death Row record label boss, Suge Knight. According to Keefe, he threw the pistol into the trunk of a Cadillac where his nephew Anderson and another gangster were seated. Upon encountering Shakur by chance, Keefe revealed that, as Knight and Shakur were driving down the Strip, shots were fired from behind them into Knight and Shakur's vehicle. Keefe claims that before Shakur was executed, the star appeared to reach for a weapon, but his side fired first, essentially killing the music star. Additionally, he admitted to hiding the Cadillac and gun after the shooting, having them repaired, repainted, and returned to the car rental company to avoid detection by forensics.