Tupac Shakur Murder Case Remains Open Despite Confession, Las Vegas Police Say

The murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur remains an open case, as the Las Vegas police have assured the public they are still “reviewing” it.

“We are aware of the statements made in a BET interview regarding the Tupac case,” the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, “As a result of those statements we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Various reports that an arrest warrant is about to be submitted are inaccurate,” the statement added. “This case still remains an open homicide case.”

The BET interview in question was one done earlier in 2018 with Keffe D (birth name: Duane Keith Davis), a former gang member who appeared on the networks Death Row Chronicles docuseries and claimed to know the identity if Tupac’s murderer.

“I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I’m the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing,” Keffe D said in the interview, as reported by Billboard. “People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer, and I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth.”

While he did not explicitly name the individual due to “street code,” Keffe D did not deny that a man named Orlando Anderson may have been the one to shoot Tupac on September 7, 1996. He later died of complications with his injuries.

“All the chicks was like ‘Tupac,’ and he was like, ‘Hey,’ like a celebrity, like he was in a parade,” Keffe D said of the that fateful night. “If he wouldn’t even have been out the window we would have never have seen him.”

Keffe D alleged that the shots fired at Tupac came from the backseat of his vehicle, which is where Anderson and a friend were reportedly sitting. However, Anderson reportedly denied being the shooter before his own death in 1998.

Interestingly, it has been reported that in past police interviews Keffe D openly claimed that Anderson was the gunman, which appeared plausible to some considering that it was reported he had gotten into an altercation with Tupac and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight earlier in the evening.

The murders of Tupac and his East Coast counterpart Notorious B.I.G. have been widely speculated about for years, even sparking multiple films and television series detailing them. One of the most recent is Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., which began airing on the USA Network in February 2018.

After the creator of that series, Kyle Long, heard Keffe D’s BET interview, he expressed frustration that nothing was being done.

“He went live on television [for BET’s Death Row Chronicles] and confessed to being an accessory to murder and the Las Vegas PD, as far as I know, is doing nothing about it,” Long said. “I just think it’s outrageous. I just don’t understand it. It makes me upset.”

At this time, the LVPD have not announced any newly uncovered information or evidence in the case.