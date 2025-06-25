110 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Max in July 2025

Max subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists this July!
On Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, which will soon rebrand to HBO Max, revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in July 2025.
Brand-new to streaming next month is the HBO original series Rage, described as a “contemporary portrait around five women.” The series will stream alongside other HBO originals like Billy Joel: And So It Goes and Dear Ms.: A Revolution In Print, with other shows streaming including Chopped: Volume 4, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 3, and Teen Titans Go! Season 3C. Max will also stream Shark Week, which makes a splash beginning Sunday, July 20.
July will also be a big month for movies, with Sinners, Ryan Coogler‘s hit vampire film led by Michael B Jordan, set to make its streaming debut on Friday, July 4. Next month will also see the addition of several recent A24 hits, including On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Opus, and Death Of A Unicorn. Other films streaming on Max next month include several Mortal Kombat movies, Napoleon Dynamite, Shaun the Sheep Movie, and The Big Lebowski.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
July 1
Annabelle (2014)
Better off Dead…
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Canyon River
Carol
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)
Cunningham
Dames
Dances With Wolves
Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
Film Geek
Get Out
Get Shorty (1995)
In Time
Insidious
Jewel Robbery
Jimmy the Gent
Lady Killer
Lawyer Man
Life as We Know It
Love & Other Drugs
Love Crazy
Moana with Sound (1926)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
Napoleon Dynamite
One Way Passage
Other Men’s Women
Picture Snatcher
Private Detective 62
Red Dawn (1984)
Shadow of the Thin Man
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Showgirls
Sinner’s Holiday
Smart Money
Snatched (2017)
Song of the Thin Man
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Taxi! (1932)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Big Lebowski
The Brink (2019)
The Great Wall
The Kennel Murder Case
The Key
The Last House on the Left
The Meg
The Public Enemy
The Road to Singapore (1931)
The St. Louis Kid
The Strawberry Blonde
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Three Stooges
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Torrid Zone
Two O’Clock Courage
Tyrel
Valentine’s Day
Valley of the Sun (1942)
What’s Your Number?
What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
Winner Take All (1932)
Woman at War
July 2
Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)
July 3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
The Deep Three, Season 3
July 4
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)
Sinners (2025)
July 7
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)
Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
July 10
Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)
Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)
Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)
July 11
Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)
Opus (A24)
Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)
July 12
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)
July 14
Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
July 15
A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)
July 16
911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)
July 17
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)
July 18
Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)
Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
I Love You Forever (2024)
July 19
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)
July 20
Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)
July 22
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)
July 23
Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)
July 25
AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)
AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)
Death of a Unicorn (A24)
July 26
The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
July 29
Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)
July 31
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)