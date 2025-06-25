110 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Max in July 2025

Max subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists this July!

On Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, which will soon rebrand to HBO Max, revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in July 2025.

Brand-new to streaming next month is the HBO original series Rage, described as a “contemporary portrait around five women.” The series will stream alongside other HBO originals like Billy Joel: And So It Goes and Dear Ms.: A Revolution In Print, with other shows streaming including Chopped: Volume 4, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 3, and Teen Titans Go! Season 3C. Max will also stream Shark Week, which makes a splash beginning Sunday, July 20.

July will also be a big month for movies, with Sinners, Ryan Coogler‘s hit vampire film led by Michael B Jordan, set to make its streaming debut on Friday, July 4. Next month will also see the addition of several recent A24 hits, including On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Opus, and Death Of A Unicorn. Other films streaming on Max next month include several Mortal Kombat movies, Napoleon Dynamite, Shaun the Sheep Movie, and The Big Lebowski.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

July 1

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men’s Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner’s Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O’Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine’s Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

July 2

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)

July 3

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

July 4

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)

Sinners (2025)

July 7

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)

Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

July 10

Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)

Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)

Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)

July 11

Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)

Opus (A24)

Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)

July 12

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)

July 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

July 15

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)

July 16

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)

July 17

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)

July 18

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

I Love You Forever (2024)

July 19

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)

July 20

Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)

July 22

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)

July 23

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)

July 25

AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)

Death of a Unicorn (A24)

July 26

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

July 29

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)

July 31

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)