Peek Inside Adele's 'Easy on Me' Music Video Location, Listed for $4.37 Million

If fans loved the imagery and scenic shots from Adele's "Easy On Me" music video, for a little over $4 million, they can own the property the video was shot in. Just 90-minutes driving distance from Montréal, the 173-acre vineyard Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès is now for sale and listed at $4.37 million, per TopTenRealEstateDeals. The music video for "Easy On Me" has already been watched more than 200 million times on YouTube. As a result, many are now familiar with certain aspects of the gorgeous Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès.

The vineyard estate contains six buildings. The 1846-built main manor house on the estate was renovated in 2021. There's also a castle with a new reception hall, a chapel, a guesthouse, and other buildings. In the manor are a total of 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The manor's red ballroom is the focal point of "Easy On Me," and even includes a portrait of Adele on one of the walls.

With the estate being a private vineyard, there are over 7,000 vines and a production facility for making ice and port wine. The estate also produces maple syrup from its 11,000 trees. Located in Sutton, Québec, the estate is only a short drive to the American border. Whoever purchases the estate has gold on their hands.