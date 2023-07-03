Tori Amos Reveals Serious Leg and Ankle Injuries

Tori Amos is recovering after she suffered a serious leg injury. The singer-songwriter and pianist, 59, revealed on Instagram last week that she broke her fibula and tore a tendon in her ankle after she tripped and fell.

Amos shared the news with her 174,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, June 29, the musician sharing a photo of herself icing her injured leg and ankle. In the caption, Amos joked that she has "been a bit of a ding bell," going on to reveal that she "tripped on my ever so fashionable high heels tassels that unraveled" on her recent tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina. Following the fall, Amos "went to the good sports Doctors of New York," where it was discovered that she suffered "a broken fibula and a torn ankle tendon."

"I now have a lovely boot which I am wearing during the day, but no fear I will be at the piano as usual for the rest of the tour. I may just be moving a little slower to and from the Bose and will probably need those silver foxes to lend a hand," Amos, who also shared a photo of herself sitting at the piano with a medical boot, continued. "Can't wait to see you all tonight and the rest of the tour."

Fans were quick to send Amos wishes for a speedy recovery. Jumping into the comments section, Astrid Stockman wrote, "Get better soon Tori and... break a leg?," with singer Katie Gavin commenting, "love you legend." One fan added, "Omg. Continuing on a broken leg and a torn tendon please take care of yourself. We love you," with another person writing, "You're a legend for continuing on and I know we all wish you the smoothest recovery!"

Amos suffered the injury amid her ongoing Ocean to Ocean 2023 tour. The tour kicked off in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 17, with the 28-date tour set to take the singer throughout the Northeast, the Midwest, and out to the West Coast, with shows in Boston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco. The tour is set to wrap with a final performance in Woodinville, Washington on July 28. The tour is in support of her most recent album, 2021's Ocean To Ocean.