Tool Singer Maynard James Keenan Accused of Raping Teenager

Tool singer Maynard James Keenan has been accused of raping a teen girl at a 2000 concert, with the alleged victim detailing the story on social media.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, shared the story through a newly created Twitter account under the handle “Iwas17HeWas36,” referencing that she was 17 years old and Keenan was 36 at the time of the incident.

She states that she once attempted to tell the story through her personal account but was afraid to name him directly so she “deleted the tweets” and started over from the new account.

I went to see A Perfect Circle and NIN in the year 2000 with my high school boyfriend. I will leave out the city in an attempt to protect myself. We were looking forward to this all year as both of us were really huge fans, teenagers obsessed with great music. 2/ — Iwas17HeWas36 (@IWas17HeWas36) June 23, 2018

The woman states that the incident took place in the year 2000 at a Tool/Nine Inch Nails concert that she went to with her boyfriend at the time.

“We were in the front row and my boyfriend had his arms around me. The band started. Maynard noticed me in the crowd,” she said. “Not that it matters what I wore, but I was wearing a NIN tank top and baggy cargo pants with flat-soled combat boots.”

“Maynard saw me and threw a water bottle in my direction. The guy next to me caught it. My boyfriend and I laughed and thought that was cool,” she added. “Minutes later, a heavy-set, blonde, white woman came out to meet us. She looked at me and asked, ‘Do you want to meet the band?‘ “

“I said, ‘Can my boyfriend come with me?’ The heavyset woman said, ‘I only have one pass. You can meet them now if you want.’ I told my bf that I’d see him in a few minutes, and then I followed her backstage,” the woman continued. “She lead me back to the VIP area, and I never saw her again.”

Maynard was sitting on a picnic table and was staring at me. NIN hadn’t gone on yet so I thought I had plenty of time to get an autograph and get back to the show and my boyfriend. I didn’t have a piece of paper, so I asked Maynard to sign my hand. /6 — Iwas17HeWas36 (@IWas17HeWas36) June 23, 2018

At this point, the alleged victim claims that Keenan introduced himself to her and the two talked publicly until she told him her age and he took her back to a tour bus.

In her account, she details that he turned on a movie and casually began to take his clothes off, eventually forcing himself upon her “paralyzed” body.

“He penetrated my vagina without a condom, moving rapidly, while I lay there frozen in a stunned silence,” she said. “If I sound clinical it’s because it has been a long time and I have tried to push down any sort of fear or shame that comes with a rape.”

There was no consent made. I was not high. I was clean. He did not seduce me, he forced me, quickly taking advantage of my paralyzed state. It took me years to process his actions. He came all over my torso and didn’t wipe me off. There were stains on my tank top when I left. /12 — Iwas17HeWas36 (@IWas17HeWas36) June 23, 2018

She goes on to recount that after the alleged encounter she walked back to the area where she had left her boyfriend, only to find him “sick with worry.”

In her closing comments, the woman also alleges that Keenan gave her “a strain of HPV, which thankfully was not the cancerous type,” and that a friend told her that the singer “did this in every city, at every show.”

I’ve carried a sense of deep shame from this assault for many years. I thought it was my fault. How could I let him do this to me? But he was 36. I was 17. He knew exactly what he was getting away with. What could I have done differently? My body was paralyzed. #MeToo — Iwas17HeWas36 (@IWas17HeWas36) June 23, 2018

At this time, neither Keenan nor the band appear to have commented on the allegations.

Photo Credit: Mick Hutson

