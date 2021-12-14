Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested for Assault

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested for assault at the Kansas City International Airport after allegedly getting into an altercation. Carey is a Kansas native who played at the Kansas vs. Mizzou college basketball game over the weekend. Carey is no longer in police custody.

Airport police responded to a report of a disturbance between two men Sunday night, law enforcement sources told TMZ. When police arrived at the scene, they arrested him and booked him for misdemeanor assault. TMZ published a video of him being arrested at the airport, where ht old officers repeatedly he was the drummer for Tool. They still took him into custody by pushing him against the wall to cuff him. Sources told TMZ the person Carey allegedly argued with was an airport security employee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey, 60, was released on bond. A police report is being sent to prosecutors for review, and they will decide charges at a later date. Carey could be fined up to $13,900 for the incident.

Carey was in Kansas City to play with the school band during the University of Kansas basketball game against the University of Missouri. His arrest comes a month before Tool is scheduled to start their 2022 tour, reports Billboard. The tour starts on Jan. 10 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, the same city they were scheduled to play before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to stop touring.

Carey is one of the founding members of Tool, alongside singer Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Adam Jones. The group has won four Grammys and has released five albums. Their latest, Fear Inoculum, was released in August 2019. The song “7empest” won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance. Tool’s publicist told Consequence there is “no comment” on Carey’s arrest from the band or the drummer.