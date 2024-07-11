Toni Braxton Talks Major Health Scare in 'The Braxtons' Trailer

Toni Braxton is opening up about the impact lupus has on her everyday life. The "Unbreak My Heart" songstress has been living with lupus, an autoimmune disease, since 2008. She went public with her illness in 2010 during Season 1 of the We tv reality series, Braxton Family Values. The show is back on the air after a three-year hiatus via a reboot, The Braxtons, premiering in August 2024. In the most recent trailer for the season, Braxton is prepping for her Las Vegas residency alongside comedian, Cedric The Entertainer. She talks about the toll lupus takes on her life as a performer.

"I haven't performed in over four years," she tells a family member. In a confessional, she tells producers, "Just a few months ago I had a major scare with my heart." She previously revealed that lupus attacks her heart. "Every day I just hope I don't get sick," she tells her family member in a separate scene. Since going public with her illness, Braxton has been an ambassador for Lupus L.A.

According to Mayo Clinic, Lupus is "a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). Inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems — including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs." Aside from a balanced diet, and a life free of stress, Braxton has been on different medications over the years, including steroids.

In an interview with CBS News in 2023, Braxton revealed she displayed symptoms of lupus for a decade before receiving a proper diagnosis. "I've had some serious health complications, including now it's starting to affect my kidneys. ... My skin, my hair, my heart, my vital organs are starting to become affected," she said. "I love performing. I love touring, but I know I can't do six to seven shows a week. My body's not gonna let me do that. But I always try to find the silver lining. Maybe I can do two to three shows a week."

She says regular checkups are necessary. "Don't miss your doctor's appointments. They're so important," she said. "Just because you have lupus doesn't mean it has you... We can live with it. Go to the doctor, get checked out."