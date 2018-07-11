New Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Footage Shows Rocker in First New Song Released Since Death

New Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers footage showing the the rocker for the first time since his death has been released alongside a new song.

CBS This Morning revealed the video clips and debuted the brand new track, “Keep A Little Soul,” which was actually originally recorded in the 1980s, around the same time the band was recording their Long After Dark album.

The previously unreleased song is from a brand new project titled An American Treasure, which is a 60-track box set that features classic tracks, old songs Petty wrote and recorded but never put out, and live versions of songs.

An American Treasure was put together in part by Petty’s family, who were the ones to discover the unreleased tracks in storage after the singer’s death.

“The criteria was songs that we all felt really said something about dad,” Petty’s daughter Adria said in a statement. “It’s such a strange thing to lose someone like him. He was much cooler than people could imagine. And I think a lot of people thought he was pretty cool.”

The legendary singer passed away in October 2017, after being found unconscious in his home. He was reportedly not breathing and had gone into full cardiac arrest.

In January 2018, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner provided details on the cause of his death, which officials attributed to an accidental overdose.

Prior to his death, Petty gave what would become his final interview, speaking with the Los Angeles Times about his life and career. During the conversation, Petty spoke about songwriting and how it, in some ways, is a lot like fishing.

“It’s kind of a lonely work,” Petty said, “because you just have to keep your pole in the water. I always had a little routine of going into whatever room I was using at the time to write in, and just staying in there till I felt like I got a bite.”

“I compare it to fishing: There’s either a fish in the boat or there’s not,” he added, chuckling. “Sometimes you come home and you didn’t catch anything and sometimes you caught a huge fish. But that was the work part of it to me. … I just remember being excited when I had a song done, and I knew I had a song in my pocket, I always felt really excited about it.”

Fans can relive Petty’s legacy, and enjoy some never-before-heard songs, when An American Treasure is released in September.