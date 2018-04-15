Watch The Weeknd Cry as He Sings About Selena Gomez at Coachella

It looks like The Weeknd might not be over Selena Gomez quite yet.

The “Starboy” singer performed at the Coachella music festival over the weekend and broke down in tears during his performance of “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege,” two songs off his new EP My Dear Melancholy.

Weeknd and Gomez were dating from January 2017 to October 2017, and were even living together by the final months of their relationship. They made headlines last year during Coachella after being spotted together making out during the festival.

Following the split, Gomez moved on to her former flame Justin Bieber for a few months before splitting up again. Gomez was not reportedly at Coachella, but Bieber was seen in the crowd as early as Friday afternoon.

Fans watching along at home via YouTube’s live stream and in the crowd were convinced his emotional performance was about his feeling for Gomez.

The Weeknd poured his soul into this performance pic.twitter.com/RmyYspdB0r — The Weeknd’s Fits (@AbelsOutfits) April 14, 2018

“The way [The Weeknd] sang “Call Out My Name” on stage tonight was deep…,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Selena really broke this mans heart,” another tweeted.

“Selena Gomez done hurt The Weeknd got him crying during his performance [laugh me a— off],” another added.

“The Weeknd is crying on stage at coachella so you’re dam right I’m gonna cry right here in public,” a user sharing the name as the festival tweeted.

Following the release of his latest EP, fans were speculating that he considered giving Gomez one of his kidneys after she needed a transplant last year.

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/ I almost cut a piece of myself for your life/guess I was just another pit-stop/till you made up your mind/you just wasted my time” he sings,” he sings during “Call Out My Name.”

It was revealed back in March that Gomez had to undergo a second emergency medical procedure after undergoing the transplant (which she received from friend Francia Raisa).

I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery,” Raísa said during an interview with W Magazine.

The doctors had to rush Gomez back into surgery and remove a vein from her leg to build an artery to keep the new kidney in place.

“She could have died,” the Grown-ish actress said.

Elsewhere at the music festival, “The Yodeling Kid” Mason Ramsay sang a Hank Williams song onstage on Friday afternoon. He’s set to perform at the famous Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo: Twitter/@AblesOutfits