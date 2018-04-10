‘The Voice’ Fans Roast Contestant, Coaches After ‘Shaky’ Performance

The Voice viewers had no chill when one of Monday night’s contestants gave a less than stellar performance.

In one of the latest “Knockout” battle rounds, performer Dallas Caroline went head-to-head with Britton Buchanan. At the end of the battle their coach, Alicia Keys, chose Buchanan.

That decision was no surprise to viewers to watching at home, who were very vocal about their distaste for Caroline’s performance. She covered the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Bless the Broken Road,” and her vocal skills were fine for the most part.

However, there were portions of the song where the vocalist came off as “shaky” and “nervous,” according to viewers watching at home.

“Dallas Caroline was really shaky in this Voice Knockouts and loses to a soulful Britton Buchanan,” viewer Robert Anton wrote.

Another viewer added “She sounds nervous :(“.

Furthermore, the backlash escalated when the panel of Voice judges chose not to acknowledge the shakiness in the performance.

Fans then lashed out with complaints of the judges not providing proper criticism, and, in turn, did not pull punches in their critiques of Caroline’s outing.

It did not help that Caroline was up against Buchanan, who delivered a cover of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” that was one of the season’s best.

“Britton Buchanan never fails to amaze me,” viewer Allie Lambert wrote. “Alicia Keys, I think you have another win on your hands.”

Another viewer added, “Britton Buchanan is honestly so good! I don’t even know how to handle it.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

