Donald Trump Tears Into '60 Minutes' for Interview With Fired Cybersecurity Chief Krebs

President Donald Trump slammed CBS News' 60 Minutes Sunday night after the program aired what he dubbed a "ridiculous, one-sided" interview with his former cybersecurity chief, Chris Krebs. Trump fired Krebs, the head of cybersecurity and infrastructure security, earlier this month after he said that the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history," despite the Trump campaign’s continued claims of widespread voter fraud.

After Krebs stood by his words during Sunday night’s broadcast, Trump took to Twitter to lash out at the program, accusing the network of failing to reach out to the Trump campaign for comment. Trump went on to state that this year’s election security was "an international joke" and continued to bring forth claims of voter fraud without evidence, writing that the 2020 election "was probably our least secure EVER!" The tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter with a notice reading, "this claim about election fraud is disputed," just the latest of dozens of Trump's tweets to be flagged.

.@60Minutes never asked us for a comment about their ridiculous, one sided story on election security, which is an international joke. Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

The Sunday night interview marked Krebs' first since Trump fired him via a tweet on Nov. 18. His dismissal came after he released a memo stating that "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." Trump, announcing Krebs' termination, said that the statement "was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud."

Speaking Sunday, however, Krebs continued to dispute claims of voter fraud and a rigged election, telling 60 Minutes, "I stand by that" statement. Krebs said, "We did a good job. We did it right. I'd do it a thousand times over." On Twitter Sunday afternoon, Krebs went on to refute two prominent conspiracy theories, writing that ballot "dumps" did not occur, despite claims from some Republican lawmakers. Krebs explained that "the subsequent canvass, audit, and/or recount processes would have identified inconsistencies. And yet the outcomes were consistent in GA, WI, PA., etc. The proof is in the paper ballots." Krebs also cautioned against the spread of misinformation, writing that the allegation that Pennsylvania election officials counted more general election mail-in ballots than they sent out was false as it conflated "primary numbers (that are lower) and general numbers (that are higher)."

