Donald Trump Claims FBI and Justice Department May Have Helped Rig Election

President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice may be "involved" in an alleged widespread voter fraud conspiracy plot rigging the 2020 election against him. The president made the claims when speaking on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, which marked his first interview since Election Day and came amid his continued attempts to overturn the results of the election, despite the transition to Joe Biden's administration now officially underway.

Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, the president said that "this is total fraud." He went on to state, "how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don't know maybe they're involved. But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable," Business Insider reports. Trump again declared, without evidence, that "this election was rigged" and "was a total fraud."

Trump's remarks echoed those that he has been making since Election Day on Nov. 3. Although Biden has secured 306 electoral college votes, pushing him far past the required 270 to become president, and has earned more than 6 million popular votes more than Trump, the president and his campaign have cast doubt on those results. Trump has claimed that the election was fraught with widespread voter fraud, though his campaign has brought forth no evidence, and nearly all of the lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign have been dismissed by judges. Asked by Bartiromo if the FBI or DOJ were investigating his claims of fraud in the election, Trump said that he has "not seen anything" from them.

"You would think if you're in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they? I've not seen anything," he said. "They just keep moving along and they go on to the next president. People don't understand this, they've been there a long time. Some of them have served a lot of different presidents, and they have their own views."

During the interview, Trump also refused to say when he would give up the legal challenges and accept the election results. He told Bartiromo that he didn't "want to give you an actual date" and that he wasn't "going to say a date." The deadline for all states to lose any remaining election disputes is Dec. 8.

Despite the president's refusal to concede and his continued allegations of voter fraud, the General Services Administration (GSA) last week informed Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process. This allows Biden and his team access to millions of dollars in federal funds and other resources to begin his transition to power.