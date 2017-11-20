Music

The Internet Can’t Handle Tracee Ellis Ross’ Over-The-Top AMAs Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross is not one to shy away from risks, whether they be in her career or in her […]

By

Tracee Ellis Ross is not one to shy away from risks, whether they be in her career or in her wardrobe.

The Black-ish star stunned in a metallic orange-gold frilled gown at the American Music Awards Sunday, making an entrance that was definitely polarizing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most people loved the look she was serving, calling it reminiscent of her mom Diana Ross.

Others found the dress odd, comparing it to a cupcake liner.

What do you think of the dress?

Photo credit: ABC

Tagged:

Related Posts