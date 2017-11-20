The Internet Can’t Handle Tracee Ellis Ross’ Over-The-Top AMAs Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross is not one to shy away from risks, whether they be in her career or in her wardrobe.

The Black-ish star stunned in a metallic orange-gold frilled gown at the American Music Awards Sunday, making an entrance that was definitely polarizing.

Most people loved the look she was serving, calling it reminiscent of her mom Diana Ross.

YAAAASSSSSS, THAT DRESS!! #amas — Ai, a simple cat herder 🐈 (@yabamena) November 20, 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross’ gown! 🙇🏽‍♂️ She is truly her mother’s daughter! #AMAs — NamelyNorm (@NamelyNorm) November 20, 2017

TRACEEE IS SERVING A LOOK!!!!!!!! #AMAS — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) November 20, 2017

Others found the dress odd, comparing it to a cupcake liner.

she looks like she’s wearing a giant cupcake liner. #amas — Anthony (@AnthonyHuynh18) November 20, 2017

What do you think of the dress?

