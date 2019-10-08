The Eagles Will Perform ‘Hotel California’ Album in Its Entirety During 2020 Tour

The Eagles have a treat for die-hard fans on their 2020 tour. They will be playing their album Hotel California in its entirety at all of their shows, with a full orchestra and choir to help them out, according to a report by Variety. The tour starts in the spring, but tickets go on sale beginning this month.

The Eagles have been working out the material for this massive tour for some time now. The band has been playing Hotel California from front to back during its Las Vegas residency, and fans suspected they were preparing for something. It turns out they were right, as the Eagles are now taking this show on the road.

The show will reportedly include a few other hits, but will center around Hotel California. The 1976 record is one of the group’s most beloved and enduring works. Following the death of the band’s co-founder Glenn Frey back in 2016, the Eagles have decided to honor him by putting Hotel California front-and-center.

The band now has Frey’s son, Deacon as its frontman. He is joined by Vince Gill, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. However, these upcoming shows will feature a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir as well, putting a total of 77 musicians on stage at once.

Tickets for this long-anticipated tour go on sale starting at on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. for the general public. However, American Express Card Members get a special chance to get them first, beginning on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour begins in February of 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. After two dates there at the State Farm Arena, the Eagles move to New York for two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They will then play for two nights in Dallas and two nights in Houston, Texas, before taking the show to San Francisco and Inglewood, California. All of the dates are available on their website.

Expectations for the tour are high, as Deacon Frey and Gill have been touring together for several years now, working out their material. Hotel California is the third best-selling album in U.S. history, and has been certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. Some of those songs are on the Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 as well, which is the best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 38-times Platinum by the RIAA.

It is a treat for fans as well, as some of the songs from the album have not been played live since the original Hotel California tour back in the 1970s. The Eagles won two Grammy Awards for the record — one for the title track and one for “New Kid in Town.”

The Eagles’ Hotel California 2020 tour begins on Feb. 7, 2020.