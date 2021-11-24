Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’: 8 Best Christmas Gifts for the Biggest Swifties

Holiday season is officially here, and so is Red season. As Santa makes his list and checks it twice, he knows all of Taylor Swift’s biggest fans will have Christmas wish lists filled with items inspired by Red (Taylor’s Version). The hit song maker kicked off what she dubbed “Sad Girl Autumn” with the release of the album, a re-recording of her fourth studio album, on Nov. 12, sending Swifites into overdrive and prompting a great need among fans to mark the golden age of something good and right and real with some Swift merch.

Initially released back in 2012, Red has widely been regarded as one of Swift’s best albums. Red (Taylor’s Version) features re-recorded versions of all songs on that initial album, as well as songs from the vault, including the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” the somber track about a fall breakup that is undoubtedly her most critically-acclaimed song. The re-released album immediately smashed records, becoming the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history after racking up over 90.8 million streams on day one. Swift also broke the record for the most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history with more than 122.9 million streams on Nov. 12. “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” meanwhile, broke a half-century-long record previously placed by Don McLean’s nearly-nine-minute-long “American Pie” for the longest song to ever reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Given the album’s initial 2012 success and the renewed success following its 2021 re-release, it comes as little surprise that Swifties will be writing down plenty of Red-inspired items at the top of their holiday wish lists. Thankfully, we here at PopCulture.com know all too well the perfect gifts to help check items off those lists.

‘All Too Well’ Scarf

In case the Swiftie in your life left their scarf at their ex’s sister’s house after one of those long drive’s getting lost Upstate, add this Plum Feathers Cashmere Scarf in the color red to your holiday shopping list. The scarf has long been one of the most talked-about pieces from Swift’s catalog of music, Swift singing about it in her heartbreak ballad All Too Well. That scarf took center stage in the Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink-starring All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) short film, with a special red scarf emoji even being created for Red-related Twitter hashtags.

Dorsey ‘Leela Teardrop Micro Earring’

Fans wanting to channel “Her, later on” from the All Too Well: The Short Film, these stunning Dorsey Leela Teardrop Micro Earrings are the perfect start! In the short film, released on Nov. 12, Swift could be seen wearing them as she stepped onto the stage as the older version of “Her.” With a price tag of $150, the earring “is designed with a bright, white lab-grown sapphire” and set in gold and gunmetal and fastened to a delicate, sterling hook. According to the official description, the earring “was designed to sit seamlessly alongside your own hoop and stud friends on the same ear.”

‘SNL’ ‘Three Sad Virgins’ David Koma Dress

As Swift ramped up her Red (Taylor’s Version) promos, she made an appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she teamed up with Pete Davidson and sparked plenty of laughs with a musical sketch, dubbed “Three Sad Virgins,” roasting three of the newer writers on the show – Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. For the sketch, Swift donned a gorgeous David Koma one-shoulder dress embroidered with thousands of sequins. Adding this to your wardrobe, however, will cost a pretty penny, as it retails for $1,440, though it is currently marked down to $1,152.

Slip Silk Face Covering

As the Swiftie in your life goes out and about, help them keep themselves and others protected with a Slip Silk Face Covering. Swift was spotted wearing this face covering, a two-layer design with adjustable elasticized ear loops and silk on both sides – while heading to an SNL after-party on Nov. 13.

‘SNL’ ‘All Too Well’ Earrings

Swifties hoping to capture the Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version)-era style can get a jump-start by adding these Jennifer Zeuner Holland Earrings to their jewelry box. Swift wore the earrings, featuring 14k yellow gold and 14k yellow gold plated silver, during her SNL performance. The stunning piece features “trailing white sapphire baguette ear cuffs.”

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album Ring by Cathy Waterman

This item is Swift-approved and the perfect gift for any Swiftie, particularly those whose favorite album is Red. Available on the official TaylorSwift.com shop, this diamond-shaped nickel-free copper alloy adjustable ring features a design with the word “Red” cut out and detailed with inlaid CZ crystals. The ring, with a price tag of $45, is a replica of the one Swift can be seen wearing on the Red (Taylor’s Version) album cover.

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

With Red season officially here, there is a longing for Taylor Swift’s iconic red lipstick. Red lipstick has been a signature look for Swift and was most notable throughout her Red-era during and around 2012, when the hit album was first released. While Swift mostly abandoned the look as she welcomed new eras in the following years, she revived the bright red lip ahead of the Nov. 12 release of Red (Taylor’s Version), which reportedly led to an influx of searches for red lipstick. Thankfully, Swifites can recreate the look with NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in the color Dragon Girl.

‘Wildest Dreams’ Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Red was just the second re-recording Swift released as she worked to re-record her complete masters. While the singer hasn’t yet announced which album will be next, she has dropped plenty of easter eggs, which many Swifties seem to think point to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) releasing in the coming months. Fans can get a jump on their 1989 style by adding Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses, RB2140 ORIGINAL WAYFARER to their Christmas lists. The sunglasses are the very ones Swift herself wore in the photoshoot for “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),” which was released in September.

