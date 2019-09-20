Taylor Swift Calls Kanye West ‘Two-Faced’ Amid Revealing ‘Context’ of Infamous Phone Call

Taylor Swift’s media tour took its latest stop at Rolling Stones magazine. There, Swift was asked about the infamous Kanye West feud and the “Lover” singer shared more than she ever has about what went down.

Swift went through the entirety of a feud that dates back to the 2009 VMAs. She explained how devastating that embarrassing moment was and how she later was played by West, even calling him “two-faced.”

The two seemed to move past that on-stage moment fairly quickly as Swift said that the two would go out to dinner and built up a good friendship. This came as a welcomed sight to Swift who said “all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me”

It appeared she earned that back, but it proved to fake according to Swift. The pop star explained that West called her to personally ask her to be the one who presents his Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs. Swift was “stoked” to be asked and began to put together a speech.

Minutes before going on stage to welcome West to receive the distinguished honor, West tells the crowd that “MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!”

“And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body,” Swift shared. “I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk s**t. And I was so upset.”

One thing led to another and the whole Kim Kardashian and Kanye versus Swift saga began when the former released audio that seemed to suggest Swift gave approval to use a suggestive line in his “Famous” song.

“And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,”’ Swift added. “The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [West] called me a b–ch. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things.”

Swift has been all over the media lately after the release of her seventh studio album, Lover.