Taylor Swift Band Member Shares Big Baby News

With The Eras Tour on hiatus until May and the concert movie now streaming on Disney+, one of Taylor Swift's band members is celebrating some pretty big news. Her longtime lead guitarist, Paul Sidoti, took to Instagram to share that he and his wife have welcomed their "little miracle Sammy Sidoti into the world.." He continued, "Our prayers were answered and mommy and baby are doing great.. Big sister Scarlett is over the moon having a baby brother." He then gave love to his wife and his love, Ashley Sidoti.

Alongside the caption, Sidoti shared a sweet photo of baby Sammy against a board that gave out all the details of his birth, which was in the morning on Mar. 12. Plenty of Swifties took to the comments to congratulate the guitarist, with many noting that Sammy waited until the Eras Tour went on break. Swift's most recent shows were in Singapore earlier this month, ending another leg on Mar. 4. The tour starts back up in Paris in May, meaning that Sidoti's newest bundle of joy couldn't have picked a better time.

The Sidotis celebrated their 12th anniversary over the summer, with Paul sharing the sweetest message ever. "Happy 12 year anniversary to this incredible woman I have the honor of calling my wife," he wrote. "I hit the jackpot when I first met you nearly 17 years ago when this leprechaun shyly asked a kitty cat for a 2 second picture on Halloween. Fate brought us together a year and a half later and I thank God every day he brought you to me.. You make everything run so smoothly, you are a rockstar mom and music executive.. You have me the greatest gift of all when we had Scarlett.. Here's to a lifetime more anniversaries!! I love you babe."

Paul Sidoti has been working with Taylor Swift as a lead guitarist and vocalist since December 2007. Even though his baby has been born and he doesn't go back on tour for another two months, rehearsals will likely start up again sometime in mid-late April. As of now, there's no indication that Sidoti will be taking a backseat for the first several dates of the tour when it starts again to continue being with his family. But it is pretty lucky that Sammy wasn't born until after the tour was on break. He just knew. Congratulations to the Sidotis on their "little miracle."