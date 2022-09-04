Taylor Hawkins' Son Plays Drums With Foo Fighters in Moving Moment

Taylor Hawkins' son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, just paid tribute to his dad in the most perfect way. The late rocker's son, who goes by Shane, performed alongside the Foo Fighters at a tribute concert that was held in London. The performance comes around six months since Hawkins died at the age of 50.

As Deadline noted, there was a rotating set of drummers who performed with the band during the tribute concert held at London's Wembley Stadium. The line-up included Travis Barker and Darkness drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor. Of course, the most moving performance came when Hawkins' own son stepped onto the stage. Shane performed alongside Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters for an incredibly apt song, "My Hero."

Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane Hawkins, performing "My Hero" with Foo Fighters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bkf81mEtC0 — Ethan Shanfeld (@ethanshanfeld) September 3, 2022

The entire tribute had fans moved to tears. Naturally, they were especially taken by the fact that Hawkins' son Shane stepped in his footsteps during the concert.