Taylor Hawkins' Son Plays Drums With Foo Fighters in Moving Moment
Taylor Hawkins' son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, just paid tribute to his dad in the most perfect way. The late rocker's son, who goes by Shane, performed alongside the Foo Fighters at a tribute concert that was held in London. The performance comes around six months since Hawkins died at the age of 50.
As Deadline noted, there was a rotating set of drummers who performed with the band during the tribute concert held at London's Wembley Stadium. The line-up included Travis Barker and Darkness drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor. Of course, the most moving performance came when Hawkins' own son stepped onto the stage. Shane performed alongside Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters for an incredibly apt song, "My Hero."
Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane Hawkins, performing "My Hero" with Foo Fighters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bkf81mEtC0— Ethan Shanfeld (@ethanshanfeld) September 3, 2022
The entire tribute had fans moved to tears. Naturally, they were especially taken by the fact that Hawkins' son Shane stepped in his footsteps during the concert.
I’ve watched this about 50 times. So awesome. https://t.co/PLrns772Lo— Dan Girolamo (@danny_giro) September 4, 2022
Fans can't get enough of the performance. It's fantastic.
Lil bro went crazy!! This is dope https://t.co/E30IsdsRG4— reggie “GUTTERBALLS” bryant 🎳 (@midrangejumpr2) September 4, 2022
Shane definitely rocked out hard alongside the Foo Fighters. Some said that he was the spitting image of his father.
Damn, who’s cutting onions over here? 🥲😭 https://t.co/kXmuwW0Hsd— juliius.tez (@honeypepp3r) September 4, 2022
During the concert, Dave Grohl called Hawkins a "dear friend, bandmate and brother," and added that "no-one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could." He continued, "So sing and dance and laugh and cry and scream and make some noise so he can hear us right now."prevnext
This is one of the coolest moments in rock history https://t.co/oohewhHyC7— Jared Kelty (@Jrkelty11) September 4, 2022
Many fans pointed out that this concert will be widely remembered when it comes to rock history. It really pulled on the heartstrings.
Goosebumps. You can feel every emotion. https://t.co/j9lBwG0P5D— SJ. (@_sammyjo6) September 4, 2022
It's hard not to get emotional watching the performance. As this fan noted, it gives you "goosebumps."
This is so awesome! So awesome! This definitely got me. Trying hard not to cry! 😞🙏🏻 https://t.co/E4HVBkVNoy— Mario 🐐❄️ (@TheRealMCortez) September 4, 2022
There likely wasn't a dry eye in the house for the performance. And there isn't a dry eye in the Twittersphere, either.
Can’t stop thinking about this.
To perform on stage at Wembley aged 16 is daunting enough, but to perform My Hero (perfectly) in honour of your dad so soon after he’s passed…he showed such unbelievable strength, maturity and passion.
What an awesome young man ❤️ https://t.co/wkBX6tLhJz— shiner_sam (@shiner_sam) September 4, 2022
This fan puts into perspective just how fantastic the performance was on all levels. Shane did his father proud.
Wow. Chills. Comes out for the last song of the night and crushes it. https://t.co/24Fd2UW35w— Bob Wood (@CoachWoodRCTF) September 4, 2022
This tribute concert also marked the first time since Hawkins' death that the Foo Fighters performed live. A fitting tribute.
I love this so much. https://t.co/gIci9aQe69— Jake Miller (@otherjakemiller) September 4, 2022
It's clear that fans loved how Shane paid tribute to his father. The tribute concert was simply perfection.