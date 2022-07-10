Taylor Hawkins' Son Pays Tribute to Late Father by Covering a Foo Fighters Classic

Taylor Hawkins passed away in March, but his memory continues to live on. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Hawkins' eldest child, Oliver Shane Hawkins, collaborated with local band The Alive to perform one of the Foo Fighters' hits, "My Hero." Oliver dedicated his performance to his father, who was a drummer for the Foo Fighters up until his death.

E! News reported that Oliver jammed out on the drums as he and The Alive performed the 1997 Foo Fighters track. The fitting tribute took place during a block party in Laguna Beach. On Instagram, The Alive posted two videos from the event, including one that featured Oliver's drum skills. In the caption for the post, the band made sure to share a "special thanks" to the 16-year-old for "sitting in."

This isn't the first time that Oliver has shown off his talents on stage. As E! News noted, he has played with his father and the Foo Fighters on several occasions throughout his life. He even performed with Chevy Metal, Hawkins' cover band, in 2018 at a benefit concert in Los Angeles. His latest performance with The Alive comes a little over three months since the Foo Fighters drummer passed away. Hawkins reportedly died at the age of 50 in Bogota, Colombia back in March. He was scheduled to perform alongside the Foo Fighters at the Festival Estéreo Picnic, which was taking place in the Colombian capital.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the statement read about the tragedy. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time." Months after his death, Hawkins' wife, Alison Hawkins, released a statement in which she expressed that her late husband's legacy will never be forgotten. Hawkins and his wife share three children — Oliver, 16, Annabelle, 13, and Everleigh, 8. "Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created," Alison wrote. "In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us."