Taylor Hawkins’ Death Sparks Reaction From Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page

The death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins prompted a large outpouring of grief from fans and other musicians, including Led Zeppelin’s guitarist Jimmy Page. The legend is no stranger to loss, being as Led Zeppelin’s drummer, John Bonham, died in 1980 from pulmonary aspiration. On Instagram, Page honored Hawkins with a heartfelt message remembering their friendship.

“On this day I learned the sad news that Taylor Hawkins had passed. I had seen and heard Taylor play the drums many times with [foofighters] – he shone within his powerful role in the band,” he began in the caption.

Page was invited to perform with the Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium on June 7, 2008, following their show at the O2. “We played Rock and Roll with Taylor on turbocharged vocals and Dave on drums and then for Ramble On they swapped, with Taylor on drums and Dave Grohl on vocals. We put in some serious versions of these two songs. It was so good to play with him. I really admired him and he was a brilliant musician: his technique, his energy and spirited enthusiasm,” Page continued, before closing, “On this sad day, I would like to send my condolences to his family, his band members in the Foos and his fans.”

Hawkins died on Saturday in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters announced the death of their drummer with an official statement. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” it read. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins’ official cause of death was listed by Colombian officials as “cardiovascular collapse” due to apparent drugs in his system. “According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs,” Police told the New York Post. In his hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina, authorities shared that they found “cocaine-looking powder” and “hallucinogenic drugs” in the room. “Colombian authorities found: an empty beer can, an opened bottle of vodka, a Coca-Cola bottle, and some ‘other articles’ being analyzed by authorities,” officials said.