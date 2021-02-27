SZA's 'Good Days' Just Hit Major Milestone

✖

SZA's single "Good Days" just hit a major milestone, officially going platinum after only two months of being out. SZA shared the news on Twitter by sharing a tweet from Chart Data that revealed the achievement and thanked her fans for getting her there. She added in a later tweet, "Life is really a test of believing in [yourself]. Y’all almost didn’t get the outro to 'Good Days' [because] somebody I respect ain’t like it."

"Good Days" was released on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, and was the second single that SZA released in 2020. The first was "Hit Different," which featured Ty Dolla $ign. According to Hypebeast, the songs are expected to be included on SZA's second album, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017s Ctrl. While SZA only dropped the two new tracks last year, she also performed a song on the soundtrack for Trolls: World Tour. The tune is called "The Other Side" and is a duet with Justin Timberlake.

I FORGOT TO TELL YALL WE BEEN PLATINUM FOR W FEW DAYS NOW 🥺🤝🙏🏾 !! Feels like we just went gold yesterday!! I can’t thank y’all enough !! https://t.co/yjqWXpFssx — SZA (@sza) February 21, 2021

In addition to her music career, SZA has been an avid climate change activist and recently teamed up with TAZO Tree Corps to work on combating climate injustices in communities of Black and Brown citizens. Speaking to Billboard about the initiative, "When they told me that they would be working with actual communities affected by environmental racism and were adding jobs and not just trees, it really had little to do with tea at all." She added, "The TAZO section was just a cherry on top for me, on a genuine connection on all levels. It's like -- I drink this, obviously, but I connect to all these points energetically. It was just an honor to be asked to be involved.

When asked why she feels that "climate change in Black and Brown communities is such an under-discussed topic," SZA replied, "I've lived in Carson, CA with TDE for like four years -- maybe five -- but when you drive through Torrance, that's all South Bay. So you're heading to Long Beach and all you see is factory, factory, factory. All the trees on those streets are dead. But these are all Black and Brown areas. And I'm not from L.A. -- so for me to move to this place, I felt like, "This is weird. All these trees are dead."

She continued, "A lot of the people that I've met have family members that worked at factories, and they became ill. It was very strange that it seemed fine to just cluster people together and put them in these crazy situations. "

SZA went on to say, "Even in New Jersey, where it's like one of the nine worst food deserts in America, where there's no grocery stores or adequate anything, [there's no] tree experience. There's no exposure. I think that people sleep on how that affects your mental health, and the subtleties [impacted] in the essence of being a human being. It's kind of sad as hell."