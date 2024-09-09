Country music star Creed Fisher is celebrating a big milestone, just weeks after undergoing major surgeries. The singer recently took to Instagram to reveal that he is sober and has been for one month.

"Today marks one month of sobriety for me," he wrote in a post shared on Labor Day. "Sometimes I wish I could have learned this lesson sooner before it cost me so much that I loved but then I realize that's why I quit. It took that level of loss for me to see that it was me not everyone else. It was me putting that poison to my lips and owning it has been the greatest reward of all."

"Thank you for your kindness and prayers I'm going under the knife in a few hours and my life literally hangs in the balance so your prayers are so appreciated," he added. "See you on the other side."

On Aug. 10, Fisher was seriously injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident ahead of his scheduled concert at Rollie's in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota that same day. Two days later, his team, shared the news with fans. "Outlaw Country star Creed Fisher is undergoing a series of surgeries at St. Cloud Hospital following the hit and run accident before his show in Sauk Rapids, MN at Rollie's on August 10th," the statement read. "At this time, Fisher's family is requesting privacy and appreciates fans' continued thoughts and prayers."