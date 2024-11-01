Fans who were hoping to catch legendary metal band Morbid Angel on the Devastation on the Nation Tour 2024 just got some bittersweet news. The band has had to drop off as the headliner of the North American trek, but… in their place tour management has locked down I AM MORBID — a cover-band supergroup of sorts — featuring a couple of original members of Morbid Angel who perform songs from the band’s first four albums.

In a message to fans, tour management explained, “The highly anticipated Devastation on the Nation Tour Tour presented by [the Vox&Hops Metal Podcast] kicks off in less than three weeks, and we’ve got an important update to share! Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Morbid Angel will no longer be joining us on this tour.”

“Stepping up to take the headlining spot is none other than [I AM MORBID],” the statement added, “Fronted by David Vincent, the original Morbid Angel vocalist and bassist, the band includes Morbid Angel’s original and legendary drummer Pete Sandoval, and guitarists Bill Hudson (Doro, Northtale) and Richie Brown (Terrorizer, ex-Trivium).”

“Get ready to be blown away as I AM MORBID delivers an unforgettable set,” the statement continued, “performing classic tracks from the Vincent & Sandoval era, including fan favorites from Altars of Madness, Blessed Are The Sick, Covenant, and Domination.”

Finally, in a statement, David Vincent said, “A U.S. tour for I AM MORBID is long overdue. We are looking forward to bringing the old school morbid legacy to our friends across the nation!”

Those interested in checking out the tour — which has multiple shows nearly sold out — can click here for concert dates and ticket links.