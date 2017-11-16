Stone Temple Pilots Introduce New Frontman After Scott Weiland’s Death

It’s been nearly three years since original Stone Temple Pilots vocalist passed away, and now the band has revealed their new frontman.

At a show in the world famous Troubador club in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the band debuted Jeff Gutt as their new singer, according to Page Six.

X Factor fans would remember Gutt from when he competed in the 2012 second season and performed a powerful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to standing cheers from the crowd.

He was sent home during the subsequent “bootcamp” episode, but returned the following year to compete again and ended up finishing in second place.

Stone Temple Pilots are said to have given Gutt every opportunity to shine during his first official show with the band.

They reportedly kicked off the show with “Down” and then shredded through some of their greatest hits, which included “Plush,” “Interstate Love Song” and “Wicked Garden.” They also debuted a brand new song, titled “Meadow,” and invited Wayne Kramer from MC5 to join them on stage for the classic “Kick Out the Jams.”

Interestingly, Gutt actually used to be the lead singer of a nu-metal band called Dry Cell, and they once recorded a cover of the Stone Temple Pilots song “Heaven & Hot Rods” for a NASCAR compilation album.

Additionally, Dry cell had a song on the Queen of the Damned soundtrack alongside notable acts such as the Deftones, Marilyn Manson, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington.

Bennington also handled vocal duties in Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 until 2015 when he went back to Linkin Park. Sadly, Bennington took his own life earlier this year.

After Bennington’s death, Stone Temple Pilots honored him by saying, “It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being.”

“A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you,” they added.