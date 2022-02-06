Spice Girls Give Fans Another Disappointing Update on Reunion Tour

The Spice Girls won’t be spicing up the life of fans anytime soon. Just as anticipation for yet another promised reunion tour continued to build, the announcement came that it was scrapped, and this time it may be for good. Rumors of the ’90s British pop phenomenon working on a major comeback which included plans for an animated film, a 2023 reunion world tour, and more have been canceled. “It was going brilliant — but COVID killed the momentum,” a source told the Sun, adding, Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”

Geri Horner and Mel B have been the main two gunning for a reunion. Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, was not involved this time around in any performances, as she’s been absent previously due to other commitments. She was however expected to participate in the animated film. The cartoon was to be a superhero-themed series around the idea of “girl power” they are known for.

“The girls loved being back on stage and it reinvigorated their love for performing,” the source said. “But a few years of lockdown and everyone’s back has turned on the group in favor of other projects. Geri is talking about new TV things, Emma [Bunton] has TV and radio work and the two Mels [Mel B and Mel C] are focusing on their own stuff,” the source said. “Victoria certainly isn’t going to be the one to bring it back to life — so it has fizzled out. They’re done.”

A 2019 world tour was in effect, minus Beckham. At the time, she was focused on her popular fashion line. Posh Spice created a fashion collection honoring the LGBTQ+ community, with all proceeds going toward those within the community in the UK aged 16-25 experiencing homelessness and a hostile living environment.

The group hit their peak in 1996 with “Wannabe,” which reached No. 1 in 37 countries around the world. An accompanying movie and doll line ensued as well. Infighting caused an eventual split. They’ve sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time.