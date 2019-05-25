Spice Girls Member Mel B Addresses Issues During Tour Opener

The Spice Girls kicked off their highly-anticipated reunion tour Friday in Dublin, but issues with audio put a damper on the festivities.

Many attendees to the show’s opening tour date, in which Mel B (Melanie Brown), Mel C (Melanie Chisholm), Emma Bunton and Geri Horner performed together for the first time in seven years, took to social media to complain about sound problems.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, addressed fan complaints about the sound at the Croke Park venue messing up, in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” Brown said in the clip. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge, who appeared to be lying in bed, ended the clip with a sigh.

Fans of the ’90s pop group did not hesitate to share footage of the concert, as they experienced technical difficulties during the first tour date.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at [Spice Girls] concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” one fan wrote along.

Another user commented that while the performance was good, the sound problems made the evening less than perfect, PEOPLE writes.

“The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was,” the fan wrote. “Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert.”

Spice Girls Reunion tour in Dublin May 2019. Why do most of these acts returned to the business, they return for the ‘MONEY’. Enjoy the rest of their tour if that’s what you like… the sound mix was rubbish! pic.twitter.com/tzuvaL1Mte — flyer1 (@Flyer1deighton) May 25, 2019

“Feedback, delay and the band overpowering their mics!!!” another user said. “Great set list just a pity you couldn’t properly hear them! Sound engineer let them down!”

Brown was the only member of the band who addressed the difficulties, as the rest of the group members thanked fans for celebrating the start of the tour with them.

“Amazing first night, thank you Dublin #spicegirls #spiceworld,” Bunton, 43, wrote on Instagram.

Chisholm also wrote: “Wow! Words cannot describe how it felt to be back on stage. I love you all so much, more than ever!!! Thank you so much to our incredible team, their talent, dedication and relentless hard work that have made this show this best thing I have ever been a part of. Thank you to our wonderful fans, without you we never could have done this, we are eternally grateful for your endless support. Can’t wait to do it all over again and again!!!! Watch out Cardiff we’re coming for you!”

The Spice Girls will next play on Monday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.