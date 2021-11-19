Soulja Boy Makes Alleged Threat Against Fellow Rapper in Wake of Young Dolph Death

In the wake of the murder of Young Dolph, “Donk” rapper Soulja Boy is allegedly feeling the heat. The rapper now appears to be engaged in a battle with a fellow rapper, Big Draco. Draco released a song amid the murder of Young Dolph in Memphis, TN. Amid Dolph’s death, Draco tweeted, “I like da lil (sic’ silly s—t soulja Be doing (sic) ime to time, its entertainment, I get it. Dont Be no puss azz nigga an drop [sic] o song kalled “stretch sump” da next dayy as if u got active in my dawg losin [sic] his life dou! Das ho shit luh Bruh @souljaboy an u kno [sic] wuzzam [sic] wit me.”

Simultaneously Draco released a song, “Stretch Some,” to appear on the Big Draco 2 album, which debuts on Nov. 19 at midnight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Soulja caught wind of Trouble, the Thug Love rapper’s remarks and replied in a now-deleted tweet, “That song been out but what u wanna do nigga? U sound touch as hell on the internet fuck u talking about nigga.”

Soulja Boy mentioned Trouble directly and said, “Police a— n— @TroubleDTE.” He fired off another tweet at Trouble, writing “B— a— boy you could be next @TroubleDTE.” Trouble and Dolph’s beef appeared to have been ignited by a post from Doph when he uploaded a story to his Instagram Story on Nov. 10. “How da f— im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show,” Dolph typed. “How da f— @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?”

Soulja didn’t take it lightly, responding, “That’s big cap. They signed to @empire I’m really 100% Independent no cap.” It can be presumed that someone from Dolph’s camp saw Soulja Boy’s comment and reached out to him via DM.

Soulja later took to Instagram, hurling insults at Dolph, saying, “Man, Young Dolph, if you don’t get your b— a— artist out my mu-m—f— DM, n— F— you talkin’ ’bout, n—? N— a thought he was bulletproof ’til he got shot like Dolph, n—. F— you talkin’ ’bout, n—? Ain’t you the n— getting shot at 100 times? Ain’t you the n— getting popped and shot at all the time? Y’all b— a n—s better get out of my DM. F— Paper Route. F— Key Glock. F— Young Dolph. F— all y’all n—s.”

Soulja’s rant is allegedly referring to Young Dolph’s SUV being shot at 100 times in 2017. At the time, Dopl was in Charlotte for CIAA Weekend, a major sports event for historically Black colleges and universities. Dolph sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the time of the shooting.

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17. He was 36 years old at the time of his death. Soulja has since been removed from the Millenium Tour, alongside Ashanti, Bow Bow, Omarion, and others. There are concerns about retaliation against Soulja.