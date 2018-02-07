2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees Include Alan Jackson, John Mellencamp

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 class of inductees, with notable names including Alan Jackson, John Mellencamp and Bill Anderson among this year’s honorees.

The full list also features Jermaine Dupri, film/TV songwriter Steve Dorff, Earth Wind & Fire collaborator Allee Willis and Kool & the Gang members Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown and James “JT” Taylor.

The group will be inducted at the organization’s 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner on June 14 in New York City.

“The 2018 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a prodigious representation of creators of cross-genre hits, certain to resonate with everyone,” SHOF co-chairs Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff and president/CEO Linda Moran said in a statement. “Each year, the slate of songwriters we induct is more diverse and illustrative of the history and contributions that we strive to acknowledge and honor. We could not be more excited to preside over this year’s event and to give these songwriters their due respect.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 and seeks to honor the legacy of writers who have created hit songs that fans know and love. To be eligible for induction, a writer must be a published writer for a minimum of 20 years and have a notable number of hits to their name.

Photo Credit: Danny E Hooks / Shutterstock.com