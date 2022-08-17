Solange Just Landed a Major Music Project

Solange has proven through her own career that she's more than just Beyoncé's younger sister. The Seat at the Table singer recently announced that she has a major gig with the New York City Ballet. The Grammy-award-winning singer will compose an original score, with music written to accompany an untitled work choreographed by dancer Gianna Reisen. Solange and Reisen's collaboration will debut on Sept. 28 at the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala at New York's Lincoln Center. theGrio reports that members of the City Ballet's orchestra will work Solange's musical collaborators to create a chamber ensemble to perform the score. Solange expressed her excitement in a social media post.

"Very excited to announce I've composed an original score for the New York City Ballet," she captioned a post with a black heart emoji. "Choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble." Alejandro Gómez Palomo will be behind some of the costumes. The 10th annual gala will also feature a world premiere performance piece from dancer and choreographer Kyle Abraham. Sarah Jessica Parker is being honored. The Sex In the City alum is vice chair of the New York City Ballet.

Aside from its debut performance in Sept. 2022, the specially composed piece will also be performed at Lincoln Center on Oct. 1, 8, 11, and 16. Other performances will pick up in the Spring of 2023 with shows on May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18.

Solange's mom Tina Knowles Lawson beamed with pride about the collaboration in her own Instagram post. Sharing a screenshot of the New York Times article about the collaboration from Knowles Lawson reads: "I am beyond proud of Solange ! She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other Artist of Color! Doing Performance Art in the most prestigious Museums like The Guggenheim, Moca, ,The Getty , Venice Bienalle, The Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Germany. The prestigious Chinati Foundation in Marfa Texas Art Festival. Several installations In Museums in Europe. Now she has written and composed the most beautiful musical Piece for the New York Ballet. Solange is the Third woman and the First Black woman to compose a piece for the New York Ballet!!' Congratulations my little genius I love you and am so proud ! Keep on opening doors."