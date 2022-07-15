Beyonce and Solange's Father Matthew Knowles Reveals Top Lesson He Taught Daughters

Beyoncé wouldn't be the magnetic live performer she was had it not been for the management of her father, Matthew Knowles. Knowles quit his six-figure paying job in corporate America when Beyoncé was 10 to manage her singing career. Under his guidance, she secured major deals, released Grammy-award-winning work, starred in films, and became lauded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. When she released her studio album 4, the singer relinquished her father of his managerial duties and has since steered the wheel on her own career, blossoming even more and taking the lessons she learned from him along the way. It hasn't been an easy road for Queen Bey, but Knowles says he prepared his daughter for the success she has by teaching her a major lesson about accepting failure early on.

In a series of recent Tweets, Knowles revealed the important lessons he shared with Beyonce, and her sister Solange. Knowles also managed Solange's career for a number of years as she transitioned from Destiny's Child's background dancer to actress to solo artist. "One thing I taught Beyoncé and Solange was to practice failure. We would practice how they'd respond if their microphone got cut off, if their shoes broke on stage, if the wrong song got queued in their performance set. Anything can happen…" he wrote in one Tweet.

In a separate Tweet, the music executive wrote about how it contributed to their unmatched star quality to this day, writing: "…and they were always prepared to have a response! I would like for you to consider the same lesson. Whether you're a performer or artist, or an entrepreneur or professional, practice how you'll respond in the event you fail. It's a skill that can and should be developed!"

Knowles is currently said to be working on a book that he wants to be adapted for a film about the rise of Destiny's Child. He also briefly managed the solo careers of DC's members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Other acts he helped along the way include gospel group Ramiyah – and singer and actress Tiffany Evans.