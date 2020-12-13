Snoop Dogg Not a Fan of Cardi B's 'WAP,' Thinks It's Too Raunchy

✖

Snoop Dogg admitted he is not a fan of "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, in a new interview with Julissa Bermudez. The Central Ave host asked Snoop what he thought of the song in a video chat interview published on Thursday, and he said that it was "too raunchy" for his taste. Many commenters laughed at this response from the Doggystyle rapper.

"Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down, and let's have some imagination," Snoop Dogg said of the fan-favorite song. "Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him. To me, it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's... that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

In his discussion with Bermudez, Snoop seemed to realize that this opinion clashed with his legacy. He admitted that he likely would have felt differently early in his career, joking that he may have even been an enthusiastic proponent of the song if he was younger.

"Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement," he said. "I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don't want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."

Released in August, "WAP" has been an enduring soundtrack of 2020, and has remained controversial the entire time. The title itself is an acronym for a colorful description of genitalia, and the lyrics leave little to the imagination with bold, shocking sexual narrations.

Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and NPR all named "WAP" the best song of 2020, and critics praised it for pushing the envelope on media representations of female sexuality. It was a commercial hit as well, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had the most searched lyrics on Google for the year, the company announced, and the music video broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut of an all-female collaboration on YouTube.

Naturally, "WAP" got some persistent criticism, typically from conservative pundits or individuals. However, even this became a point of pride for fans of the song, who made a meme out of Ben Shapiro reading the lyrics in one of his videos. A dislike for "WAP" may be one of the few things Shapiro now holds in common with Snoop Dogg.