Cardi B Apologizes for Sharing Videos of Her Family's Large Thanksgiving Gathering With Nearly 40 People

Cardi B is apologizing after sharing videos of her large family gathering at Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country. The "WAP" rapper, 28, shared videos and photos over the holiday of the gathering on her social media pages, including videos of maskless people dancing together with her and her husband Offset as well as the mass amounts of food they shared.

"Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit!!" she tweeted Sunday. With health officials begging people to forgo Thanksgiving plans that combined households as more than 267,000 Americans have died due to the coronavirus, the artist was called out immediately by her followers. "Sorry, my bad, wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad," she tweeted in response Sunday. "I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me. I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1."

Cardi continued that she is also tested regularly for work. "ME specially and everyone that works round me get tested literally four times a week. I'm in the middle of work and every time we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!" she wrote, adding as she continued to be criticized, "People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world." Her followers had thoughts about that as well.

No one is trying too hard. You had 37 people over your house during a pandemic.Even if you dont think of yourself as a role model many fans will see your Thanksgiving as not taking COVID seriously.Also testing folks alone isn't going to work. It has a two week incubation period. — Franklin Forbes (@Le_Architok) November 30, 2020

Tell that to my friend who died from Covid or healthcare workers 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Jessica (@the_music_freak) November 29, 2020

Celebrating the holidays together, Cardi and Offset are showing just how their relationship has healed since filing for divorce in September, then later asking the filing be dropped earlier this month. "The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," the mother of 2-year-old Kulture wrote on social media when the two split. "I just got tired of f—ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave." The Grammy winner added she wasn't getting a divorce for publicity, writing, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do f—ing grow apart."