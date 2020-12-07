Cardi B Fires Back After Getting Backlash for Considering Buying $88K Purse

Cardi B's latest purchase has people up in arms after the rapper tweeted Sunday that she was considering buying an $88,000 purse during a time in which the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed hundreds of thousands of people to the brink financially. The "WAP" artist tweeted that she was considering the purchase, calling it "tempting" and asking for her followers' advice, but got more pushback than she bargained for.

The tweet was immediately criticized by people who suggested it was insensitive for Cardi to flaunt her wealth during such a dark time, while others asked that she spend her money differently. Cardi instantly clapped back with proof of her millions in charitable giving during the pandemic, even promising to match any contribution that people dropped in her mentions.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Despite her gesture of goodwill, some people kept coming for the rapper, who didn't shy away from defending herself right back. Keep scrolling to get the details on how things played out.