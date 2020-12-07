Cardi B Fires Back After Getting Backlash for Considering Buying $88K Purse

By Anna Rumer

Cardi B's latest purchase has people up in arms after the rapper tweeted Sunday that she was considering buying an $88,000 purse during a time in which the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed hundreds of thousands of people to the brink financially. The "WAP" artist tweeted that she was considering the purchase, calling it "tempting" and asking for her followers' advice, but got more pushback than she bargained for.

The tweet was immediately criticized by people who suggested it was insensitive for Cardi to flaunt her wealth during such a dark time, while others asked that she spend her money differently. Cardi instantly clapped back with proof of her millions in charitable giving during the pandemic, even promising to match any contribution that people dropped in her mentions.

Despite her gesture of goodwill, some people kept coming for the rapper, who didn't shy away from defending herself right back. Keep scrolling to get the details on how things played out.

'Insensitive'

Right off the bat, people called to "abolish" celebrities as others pointed out how "insensitive" it was for Cardi to show off her status so publicly now. 

'Speaks to Your Privilege'

Others pointed out that while Cardi can certainly spend her money as she sees fit, it was a glimpse into her privilege to see how her finances work as others struggle to put food on the table for their families.

'Maybe Don't Flaunt It'

Cardi's mentions were soon filled with people mentioning how much $88,000 would change their lives, as many are struggling and jobs have become tenuous due to the pandemic.

'Not Going to Apologize'

Cardi wasn't backing down that easily, noting that people who are criticizing her certainly didn't have anything positive to say when she donated millions earlier in the pandemic, noting how hard she has worked to get where she is.  

'I Donate All the Time'

When one person accused her of "gaslighting" people experiencing poverty, Cardi said she was simply pointing out that people who always drag celebrities for not spending all their money giving back "never donate themselves," while she gives consistently. 

'Different Types of Crybabies'

Cardi eventually issued a half-hearted apology, mentioning in a number of tweets that Americans should be angry at their government officials for the mismanagement of the pandemic and failure to reach a second stimulus package nearly a year into the financial crisis. She also called the "new generation" Americans "different types of crybabies" for their criticism. 

'Show Ya the Purse?'

At the end of the day, Cardi didn't let any of the criticism keep her from buying the purse in question, tweeting that she was "definitely" buying the bag after everything that happened. She added teasingly soon after that no one had even seen the purse in question, asking if people wanted a glimpse, but as of Monday morning hadn't followed through with a picture.  

