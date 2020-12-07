Cardi B Fires Back After Getting Backlash for Considering Buying $88K Purse
Cardi B's latest purchase has people up in arms after the rapper tweeted Sunday that she was considering buying an $88,000 purse during a time in which the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed hundreds of thousands of people to the brink financially. The "WAP" artist tweeted that she was considering the purchase, calling it "tempting" and asking for her followers' advice, but got more pushback than she bargained for.
The tweet was immediately criticized by people who suggested it was insensitive for Cardi to flaunt her wealth during such a dark time, while others asked that she spend her money differently. Cardi instantly clapped back with proof of her millions in charitable giving during the pandemic, even promising to match any contribution that people dropped in her mentions.
Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
Despite her gesture of goodwill, some people kept coming for the rapper, who didn't shy away from defending herself right back. Keep scrolling to get the details on how things played out.
'Insensitive'
Right off the bat, people called to "abolish" celebrities as others pointed out how "insensitive" it was for Cardi to show off her status so publicly now.
Asking Twitter if you should by a 88,000 purse is insensitive rn I don’t care what anyone says— Native 🦋 (@indigenousfight) December 6, 2020
Abolish celebrities— Barack Obama is a Ronald Reagan Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) December 6, 2020
'Speaks to Your Privilege'
Others pointed out that while Cardi can certainly spend her money as she sees fit, it was a glimpse into her privilege to see how her finances work as others struggle to put food on the table for their families.
it just speaks to your privilege that you could spend that much on a handbag. That's more than most people make in a year.— Todd Grooten (@toddgrooten) December 6, 2020
You earned the money so you can spend it how you please, but 88k could feed a lot of families this Christmas 🤷♀️— Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) December 6, 2020
'Maybe Don't Flaunt It'
Cardi's mentions were soon filled with people mentioning how much $88,000 would change their lives, as many are struggling and jobs have become tenuous due to the pandemic.
cardi there are people who really need the money— alex (@worshipaIex) December 6, 2020
It’s your money and you earned it so do with it what you will, but maybe don’t flaunt it while some of us are struggling, food bank lines stretch for miles, and many many people are being evicted due to loss of job/income.— SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyMetisChick) December 6, 2020
'Not Going to Apologize'
Cardi wasn't backing down that easily, noting that people who are criticizing her certainly didn't have anything positive to say when she donated millions earlier in the pandemic, noting how hard she has worked to get where she is.
Go cry about it.I never seen u tweet about me when I donated a million dollar twice now you here🙄I didn’t offended no body,didn’t do nothing illegal .Im not going to apologize because I work my ass off and I ask MY FANS! Which ARE MY FRIENDS A QUESTION!Ya want to be hurt so bad https://t.co/5lj2miobRF— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
'I Donate All the Time'
When one person accused her of "gaslighting" people experiencing poverty, Cardi said she was simply pointing out that people who always drag celebrities for not spending all their money giving back "never donate themselves," while she gives consistently.
Mannn stfu I’m not gaslighting people that going thru poverty I’m addressing the people that always screaming to celebs that they “constantly drag “to donate but never donate themselves.I donate all the time no1 say nun now when we talk about spending money we work here ya come https://t.co/ApER0K9p8z— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
'Different Types of Crybabies'
Cardi eventually issued a half-hearted apology, mentioning in a number of tweets that Americans should be angry at their government officials for the mismanagement of the pandemic and failure to reach a second stimulus package nearly a year into the financial crisis. She also called the "new generation" Americans "different types of crybabies" for their criticism.
Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but 👌🏽— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
On God .Im just going to post bible verses.These new generation Americans are different types of crybabies mam😩😂😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/9Q6yBbkPwO— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
'Show Ya the Purse?'
At the end of the day, Cardi didn't let any of the criticism keep her from buying the purse in question, tweeting that she was "definitely" buying the bag after everything that happened. She added teasingly soon after that no one had even seen the purse in question, asking if people wanted a glimpse, but as of Monday morning hadn't followed through with a picture.
Definitely buying the bag now 🤷🏽♀️— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Sooooooo......do ya want me to show ya the purse ? 😩😂😂— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020