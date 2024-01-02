Slipknot Sued by Late Drummer's Family

The family of late drummer Joey Jordinson is suing his former band, Slipknot. Page Six reports that Steamroller, LLC — the estate for Jordison, who died in 2021 — is taking the Iowa metal band to court over claims that they have profited from Jordinson's death. This comes roughly 10 years after the founding member was booted out of Slipknot.

In the lawsuit, Jordinson's family cites frontman Corey Taylor and percussionist Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan, alleging they used Jordison's death to increase sales for The End, So Far, their 2022 studio album. "While family, friends and fans mourned the loss of the legendary drummer, neither bandmate expressed condolences to Jordison's family after his passing. Instead, Taylor and Crahan heartlessly sought to profit off of Jordison's death," the lawsuit alleges. "Taylor publicly dedicated The End, So Far to Jordison, claiming that the realization of Jordison's passing 'crept in' while making the album. Taylor even acknowledged that he and Crahan had mistreated Jordison in an interview, telling fans that they 'were hoping to mend fences with him, and it's one of those things that tells you: whatever you need to do, do it now, because you never know when you're gonna lose somebody.'"

Steamroller, LLC goes on to claim that Slipknot never returned Jordison's equipment — such as musical instruments/gear and wardrobe items. The estate adds that many of the late musician's belongings have been part of the band's traveling museum in their touring music festival, Knotfest. "After abruptly kicking Jordison out of Slipknot in 2013, Taylor and Crahan expressly promised in a written agreement to return all of Jordison's belongings in exchange for Jordison's promise to release certain claims against them," the legal documents state. "Unbeknownst to Jordison, [they] had executed the agreement with no intention of performing their obligations thereunder, and knowingly concealed from Jordison that they possessed numerous other items belonging to Jordison that they never returned to him."

Slipknot's legal team has since responded to the lawsuit, via court documents. The band's lawyers have requested the lawsuit be dismissed. "Defendants generally deny each and every allegation and purported claim set forth in Plaintiff's First Amended Complaint," they stated, "and further deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever."

Jordison passed away in July 2021, with his family issuing a statement on the sad news shortly afterwards. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician, and artist, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46," the statement read. "Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow."

The statement continued, "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey has asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."