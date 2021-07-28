Slipknot Honors Late Founding Drummer Joey Jordison With Symbolic Gesture

✖

Slipknot is honoring their late founding drummer Joey Jordison with a symbolic gesture on social media. Jordison died this week, and to pay tribute many of his former bandmates have taken to a social media blackout, making their profile photos all black and posting completely black images. The band's main social media accounts have done this as well, in memory of Jordison.

On Tuesday, Jordison's family issued a statement, revealing that the beloved metal musician had passed away on Monday. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46," the statement read. "Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow."

The statement continued, "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

While Slipknot and its individual members have not spoken out about Jordison's death at this time, many other members of the heavy metal community have taken to social media to mourn the drummer's passing. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of [Joey Jordison]," Ozzy Osbourne wrote in a Twitter post. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fans."

"The brightest stars burn out the quickest. Gutted to see the passing of Joey Jordison, and the entire metal community is feeling this devastating blow. It’s amazing how one influential person can make every musician step up their game. Please say hi to Paul for me Joey," tweeted Black Veil Brides drummer Christian Coma, referring to the late Paul Gray, Slipknot's founding bass player who passed away in 2010.

Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it. This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician - as a peer, for roadrunner United. pic.twitter.com/2K0NXcXFKl — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) July 27, 2021

"Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other," Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta added. "Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon."