Slipknot Founder Shawn Crahan Mourns After 22-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

Slipknot founding member Shawn Crahan is mourning the loss of daughter Gabrielle, who died Saturday at the age of 22.

Crahan, known by many as his stage name “Clown,” announced the devastating news on Twitter Sunday, writing, “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old.”

“Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming,” he added. “My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown.”

The cause of Gabrielle’s death has not been announced. Crahan and his wife, Chantel Crahan, are also parents to sons Simon and Gage and daughter Alexandria.

Simon paid tribute to his sister on Instagram Sunday, writing, “Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad. Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now your not here anymore. I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.”

Alexandria also took to social media to express her devastation and shock at the death of her little sister.

“Yesterday my little sister Gabrielle passed away,” she wrote under a photo of the kids during their childhood. “I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats.”

“Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers,” she continued. “This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.”

Crahan’s Slipknot family has also been reaching out, with lead singer Corey Taylor tweeting, “My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed.”

Photo credit: Justin Baker/WireImage