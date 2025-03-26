Singer Paul Flores Murdered by Hitmen, State of Emergency Declared

Peruvian authorities have implemented emergency measures in the nation’s capital following the assassination of a prominent musician, the latest victim in an escalating wave of extortion-related violence.

Officials announced a state of emergency for Lima and its neighboring Constitutional province of Callao late Sunday after Paul Flores, lead vocalist for the popular cumbia orchestra Armonía 10, was fatally shot while traveling on a tour bus, CBS News reported.

The 39-year-old performer, affectionately known as “Russo,” was struck by gunfire when assailants attacked the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, as the band traveled between concert venues. According to BBC News Madrid, the bus driver and fellow orchestra member Charlie Beloachaga witnessed a black motorcycle fleeing the scene after a burst of gunfire. Flores, reportedly asleep when the attack occurred, sustained two gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital.

“It has been ordered that in the coming hours, a state of emergency be decreed throughout the province of Lima and the Constitutional province of Callao,” announced Gustavo Adrianzen, head of the ministerial cabinet, in a social media statement. The directive will deploy military forces to assist police operations in the affected regions.

Peru’s culture ministry commemorated Flores on social media, stating he “won the hearts of thousands of Peruvians.” The singer had rejoined Armonía 10 two years ago after spending time with another musical group.

According to the orchestra’s representatives, the band had received threats and extortion demands for substantial “protection payments” prior to the attack. The group had survived a similar incident last December without casualties, BBC News Madrid reported. However, the family’s attorney later told local media there was no record of specific threats against Flores personally.

The murder has provoked outrage throughout Peru’s entertainment community. Singer Leslie Shaw, who had previously collaborated with Flores on the hit song “El pendejerete,” expressed her dismay on social media: “Since when has being an artist in our country become something dangerous?” The Artistic, Cultural, and Entertainment Sector of the Lima Chamber of Commerce condemned the killing and voiced concern about rising violence targeting musical groups and venue operators.

Public reaction included calls for Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez’s resignation, with the hashtag #FueraSantiváñez trending on social media platforms. Some local officials expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the emergency declaration. Hernán Sifuentes, mayor of San Martín de Porres, criticized the measure as “ineffective” on his social media account, stating it “confirms my theory that there is no comprehensive plan against organized crime.”

The Peruvian government has accelerated its security response, rescheduling a meeting of the National Citizen Security Council from the end of March to Tuesday, March 18. “In the fight against organized crime, all Peruvians must stand united, overcoming all our differences of any kind,” Adrianzen emphasized in his statement.

Extortion-related crime has reached alarming levels throughout Peru, partially attributed to the expansion of transnational criminal organizations such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, which operates across multiple Latin American countries. In January, a journalist covering Peru’s extortion crisis was murdered, and a separate bombing targeted a prosecutor’s office investigating racketeering activities.

Statistical evidence demonstrates the gravity of the situation. According to BBC News Madrid, National Police data shows homicide cases in Peru nearly doubled from 1,315 in 2019 to 2,474 in 2023. Reported extortion incidents increased sixfold during the same period, from approximately 1,200 cases to 7,400. Since January of this year alone, more than 400 murders have been reported, according to local media cited by CBS News.

While Peruvian authorities received over 14,000 extortion complaints during the first ten months of 2024, experts believe the actual prevalence is significantly higher, as many victims refrain from reporting incidents due to fear of reprisals. Last October, the government proposed legislation classifying extortion, kidnapping, and contract killings as “urban terrorism,” though Parliament has yet to debate or vote on the measure.

Flores’ remains have been transported to his hometown of Piura, where funeral services took place on Wednesday, March 19. His family has announced plans for a “white march for peace” in his memory.