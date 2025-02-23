Shakira Postpones Second Concert in World Tour Kickoff After Hospitalization

Shakira has postponed her latest show in Medellín, Colombia because of stage safety concerns. This comes after she was hospitalized last week for abdominal pain and cancelled a tour date in Peru.

According to Billboard, concert promoter Páramo Presenta said the show was postponed due to a problem with the roof of the venue. A statement from the promoter said the roof “suffered damage that puts at risk the safety of the artist, her staff and, most importantly, that of the audience. The promoter and the artist’s team are working together and hope to reschedule the date in the future. We understand that this decision may be annoying for the public who were anxiously awaiting the show, but the most important thing is everyone’s safety.”

Shakira shared the news to her fans on social media with a note, writing that it “hurts a lot” not to be able to play this show. “My children were excited to get to know Medellín, and I was excited to meet you again and share all the surprises I had prepared for them,” she wrote in a post on Twitter/X. “Always grateful for the unconditional support you give me…I love you very much and I hope to see you very soon.”

The singer released her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in March 2024. Her current tour is named after the album, and is the seventh tour of her career. It comes after her last tour in 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will take her across the world, including to various states in the USA. Tour dates can be viewed on her official website.