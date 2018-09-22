Selena Gomez Gushes Over ‘Big Sister’ Taylor Swift: ‘She’s So Smart’

Selena Gomez had only great things to say about her bestieTaylor Swift this weekend, praising Swift as “so smart, it freaks me out.”

On Saturday morning, Gomez had an Instagram Live Q&A session with fans, in which she provided an update on her friendship with Swift.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Taylor is awesome,” Gomez said, reports E! News. “I love her. She’s amazing. I just talked to her today. She is literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She is so smart, it freaks me out.”

Selena talking about Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/HvVZuWfbpa — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) September 22, 2018

Gomez quickly deleted the live stream, which was a rare chance for fans to interact with the “Same Old Love” singer.

Swift and Gomez have been friends for years. When Swift was performing in New Jersey on Gomez’s birthday, Swift had a birthday cake in Gomez’s honor even though they could not be together. The cake had “Gomez or Go Home” written on it.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s birthday?” Swift wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I mean, I could but why would I want 2?”

The two pop stars united on stage in May during Swift’s show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“We’re gonna sing ‘Hands to Myself’ which is a[n] absolutely iconic bop,” Swift said before the show, reports PEOPLE.

“Yes, Taylor loves that one, and I love her for loving it,” Gomez said, before Swift called it her “favorite song.”

“To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too,” Swift later wrote to Gomez on Instagram.

Back in 2014, Swift said their friendship was the “longest one” either of them have had.

“It’s been the longest one I think either of us had really,” she told E! News at the time. “When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through.”

Aside from praising her BFF on Instagram, Gomez has been busy promoting her collaboration with Coach and A21, a global anti-human trafficking organization. She has also teased new music, and appears in DJ Snake’s new single, “Taki Taki” with Cardi B and Ozuna. The song comes out on Friday, Sept. 28.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images