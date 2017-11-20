Fans Slam Selena Gomez’s AMA Performance With Lip Syncing Accusations

Music

Selena Gomez hit the stage during the American Music Awards Sunday night to perform her collaboration with Marshmello, “Wolves,” wearing a white slip dress and accessorizing with newly-dyed blonde hair and plenty of fake blood on her body.

The moment marked the singer’s first televised performance in over a year, and while many of her fans were here for the star’s emotional delivery, plenty of others took to Twitter to accuse Gomez of lip syncing.

Over the summer, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, something many of her supporters noted in their tweets.

On Monday, rumors circulated that the singer had suffered a panic attack before the show and chose to lip sync as a result. While reports of a panic attack are unconfirmed, many fans had noted Gomez’s subdued demeanor during her performance.

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard

