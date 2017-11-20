Fans Slam Selena Gomez’s AMA Performance With Lip Syncing Accusations

Selena Gomez hit the stage during the American Music Awards Sunday night to perform her collaboration with Marshmello, “Wolves,” wearing a white slip dress and accessorizing with newly-dyed blonde hair and plenty of fake blood on her body.

The moment marked the singer’s first televised performance in over a year, and while many of her fans were here for the star’s emotional delivery, plenty of others took to Twitter to accuse Gomez of lip syncing.

I was just about to say how nice it was to see all the performers singing live and not lip synching….until Selena Gomez came on… #AMAs pic.twitter.com/XQlMFue9on — J A (@jswarley29) November 20, 2017

Selena Gomez lip syncing til the day she dies. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mKatugM6lX — Z (@xOneinami11ionx) November 20, 2017

Over the summer, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, something many of her supporters noted in their tweets.

Who cares if @selenagomez lip sung “wolves”.. that woman had a kidney transplant not long ago and has lupus. She’s more than likely still recovering. Give the woman a break. Respect her💜 #AMAs — Nicholas Daniel Liddle (@NLiddle16) November 20, 2017

i’m disappointed. not bc of @selenagomez bc of some people. she did an amazing job even though she lip synced. she had such a rough time and had a kidney transplantation & could have died. she looked so sad at the end bc she knew it wasn’t her best performance. #SelenaxAmas #AMAs — Nathalie (@nathalietcs) November 20, 2017

“Selena Gomez is trash with the lip syncing” homegirl just had a life saving kidney transplant 2 months ago but anyways…. #AMAs — Madison (@TadisonMaylor) November 20, 2017

On Monday, rumors circulated that the singer had suffered a panic attack before the show and chose to lip sync as a result. While reports of a panic attack are unconfirmed, many fans had noted Gomez’s subdued demeanor during her performance.

i heard selena had a panic attack before her performance :/ i really hope that’s not true!! @SelenaFanClub @selenagomez i love you baby, you did amazing you really did!! — SELENA GOMEZ (@HeartOfSMG) November 20, 2017

The fact that Selena had a panic attack before going on stage and then actually performing is both heartbreaking but shows just how strong she really is @selenagomez I love you so much baby — abby (@sel_moonlight) November 20, 2017

she hasn’t performed in over a year and i can perfectly understand she could’ve had a panic attack before going on stage. she’s been been through so much & is in such a vulnerable place in her life rn. i’m so proud of you @selenagomez #AMAs #SELENAxAMAs pic.twitter.com/uVlUZepvP0 — ☽ (@voorpret_) November 20, 2017

