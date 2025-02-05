Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammys Performance Goes Wrong With Fun Comedy Routine Intro to ‘Espresso’

Sabrina Carpenter’s debut on the Grammys stage went hilariously wrong with a fun comedy routine. The former Disney star, 25, performed her Grammy-nominated singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, and it included some planned malfunctions, such as continuing to miss the spotlight and bumping into dancers.

It all began with a Broadway rendition of “Espresso,” which won the Grammy for Pop Solo Performance later in the night. Carpenter paid tribute to Goldie Hawn with a reference to 1978’s “Nobody Does It Like Me,” complete with an elevator on the stairs and looking over the edge. She also “lost” her baton and took off her tuxedo fit for a more sultry look, with the background singers saying, “Somebody’s getting fired.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The mishaps didn’t stop there, though. Carpenter went into the second verse of “Please Please Please” after the first verse of “Espresso,” with a house setting. At first all seemed well, until the lights flickered and the back wall fell down, and Carpenter leapt into her dancer’s arms while screaming and laughing, as well as hitting another dancer in the face. There were also some other fun malfunctions with the dancers and the performance itself, and you never knew what would be coming next.

Sabrina Carpenter is known for going big for awards show performances. Just last year, she made out with a female alien on stage during her VMAs performance after copying Madonna and Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet. She is currently in the midst of her Short n’ Sweet Tour in support of her Grammy-winning album. The tour will kick back up in Ireland on Mar. 3 after wrapping up the North American leg late last year. Whether or not she will incorporate any of the Grammys performance for the tour is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she were to change things up.

The “Taste” singer was nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year. She came out with two wins for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet. It was her first time being nominated for the Grammys, and she certainly made an impression with her unforgettable performance. Additionally, she’s celebrating her Grammys win by releasing a deluxe version of her album on Valentine’s Day, featuring a remix of “Please Please Please” with Dolly Parton.