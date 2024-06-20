Sabrina Carpenter Covers Chappell Roan on BBC Live Lounge

Sabrina Carpenter is showing her support for another rising pop star. Taking the stage at BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Tuesday, June 18, the singer not only sang her summer hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," but also covered her Island Records labelmate Chappell Roan's hit song "Good Luck, Babe!"

"I just haven't stopped listening to this song since it came out. I'm a huge fan of Chappell's and we wanted to put our own little twist on it," Carpenter said of the song before her performance. The singer's cover of "Good Luck, Babe!" began with an acoustic version of the track's intro before increasing the tempo at the second verse, Carpenter then slowing down the song again for the bridge.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter revealed that she has been playing "Good Luck, Babe!" on a "loopty loop." She also opened up about the friendship they have formed, sharing that she has "been just as obsessed with her [Roan] as everyone has. It's so weird when you're hanging out as two young women as opposed to thinking about when she goes onstage and is that person and when I go on stage."

Roan, meanwhile, recently opened about her friendship with Carpenter, telling Capital One FM that she is "such a fan" and "it was so nice to meet another pop girlie, and she's very lovely." The rising Midwest Princess admitted, "I get so nervous meeting other artists because I feel like an imposter a lot of the times. I'm like, 'these people are doing it. Like, I'm not like them.' But when you talk to them, it's really comforting to just be like, 'Oh, everyone feels pretty confused all the time...' And like, I love seeing Sabrina's success with 'Espresso.' I am so happy with her. I love that song so much. I love seeing pop girls win. Always."

Both Roan and Carpenter are proving to be the artists of the summer. Carpenter recently earned a pair of chart-toppers, with "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" hitting Nos. 1 and 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Nos. 2 and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Roan, meanwhile, has been seeing success with tracks from her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Along with the single "Good Lucky, Babe!" rising to No. 21, "Red Wine Supernova" and "Hot to Go!" sit at Nos. 67 & 68, per Billboard.