Ryan Adams UK Tour Canceled After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ryan Adams’ upcoming U.K. tour has been canceled after the singer faces sexual misconduct allegations.

According to a Twitter post by Ticketmaster Ireland, the planned trek of shows is no longer happening and ticket buyers will be reimbursed.

"The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled. Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday. Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account," the announcement read.

The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled.

Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday.

Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account. — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) March 1, 2019

Earlier this month, a New York Times story was published in which Adams was accused of having a past inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl. He is also alleged to have sexted and exposed himself to the girl, who is now a legal adult.

His ex-wife, actress Mandy Moore, also spoke out, saying that he displayed a pattern of emotionally and mentally abusive behavior when they were together.

“Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage,” Adams’ attorney Andrews B. Brettler said in response to the allegations.

In a statement to Us Weekly — that was also posted to his Twitter page — the "Love is Hell" singer further defend himself, writing,

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing," his statement concluded.

“As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing,” his statement concluded.

But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

Additionally, singer/songwriters Courtney Jaye and Phoebe Bridgers both have claimed that Adams used his position to coerce each of them into a sexual relationship.