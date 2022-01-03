‘Roseanne’ Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven’t been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn’t easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the “Material Girl.”

“For a while, we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like her,” she said. “She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.” Per Bernhard, she told Madonna at the start of their friendship that she would always be genuine. Still, their relationship didn’t last. “What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through,’” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bernhard has yet to delve into why the two are no longer friends. But she does say that being megastars of the ’80s and ’90s was not easy and possibly contributed to their demise.

“I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly,” she said. “We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, onstage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image.”

Bernhard did reveal in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly that the two are cordial nowadays. “I’ve seen her over the years,” Bernhard said at the time. “We’re cool with each other, you know. But people move on and you have your life. I have a daughter [Cicely], my girlfriend [Sara Switzer]. I have my career, my life. And, you know, things do change.”

The onetime BFFs appeared together in a classic episode of Late Night with David Letterman, sporting matching white t-shirts and denim shorts. Bernhard describes their friendship as “iconic.” They continued hanging out, with many speculating their relationship was more than platonic before going their separate ways.

Bernhard told Wendy Williams in 2010 that she was saddened that their friendship didn’t work out. “I would have liked that to have gone on for a while [longer],” she said in 2010. “Certain people can’t handle those kinds of friendships. That’s not my style. I like to maintain my friendships throughout my life…It’s OK, you know. All is forgiven.”