Rod Wave Cancels Concert 1 Hour Before Showtime, Igniting Backlash

Rod Wave’s concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena was canceled Tuesday night just an hour before the rapper was set to take the stage, sparking an outcry among fans. The postponement was announced in a statement shared across the venue’s socials after concertgoers had already gathered for the show, marking the second time the Nashville stop on the “25” rapper’s Last Lap Tour has been pushed back.

“Unfortunately, Rod Wave is unable to perform tonight. The show is being postponed to a later date,” Bridgestone Arena said. The statement did not offer an explanation for the sudden postponement, nor did it provide a new date for the show, which had originally been scheduled for Dec. 9 before abruptly being pushed to Jan. 28. The venue promised amid the second postponement, “More details to follow.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the second postponement sparked fury among fans who had already arrived at Bridgestone Arena in anticipation of the long-awaited show. Replying to the venue’s announcement, one person wrote, “That’s crazy. Second reschedule an hour before the doors open? Everyone needs to be refunded.” Another person slammed the move, writing. “it is extremely disappointing and unprofessional to cancel without a real explanation as the doors were set to open.” Somebody else wrote, “An hour before the show is insane. Should’ve got my money back the first time.”

Further information hasn’t been provided at this time. Rod Wave seemingly addressed the backlash in a series of posts to his Instagram Stories Wednesday morning, writing in one message, “To all my real fans thank you and I love you and I hope al the shit we been through you finally heal.” He went on to discuss his plans, which include traveling, finding love, raising kids, and possibly heading back to school, in a post that tagged his manager, Uncle Dee.

“To the rest of yall drag my name Talk about me like a dog Constantly speaking on me bashing me and what make me happy I don’t fw you,” he continued in another post. “To the real fans that love. Me thank you this ain’t goodbye it’s simply see u later keep your head up and remember long as you got music your not alone … Till we meet again.”

Tuesday night’s cancellation marked the latest to plague Rod Wave’s Last Lap Tour, which kicked off in October in support of his most recent album, Last Lap, with special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, and Dess Dior. On Jan. 25, the rapper canceled a show in Florida due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Earlier this month, he canceled his show at Inglewood, California’s Intuit Dome due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Prior to that, per The Tennessean, he canceled his shows in Los Angeles and Oakland due to production issues, and later canceled stops in San Antonio and Sacramento over security concerns.