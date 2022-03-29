Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died “suddenly and unexpectedly.” The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, “To all of the people who’s lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news.”

The statement continued, “Our friend & brother Keaton passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, just a short time ago due to a medical condition he had been dealing with privately. We are shaken and saddened and speechless. We all relied on Keaton to put words to feelings like these and convey them in a way that was undeniably one of a kind. Keaton lives on through these songs that we made together. He lives on through that feeling you get when you listen to them.” No specific details regarding Pierce’s cause of death have been shared at this time.

Many of Pierce’s fans and peers have taken to social media to mourn his death, with fellow rock singer Evan Couture tweeting, “Today is too hard. [Keaton,] you were a man with an incredible voice but you were so much more than that. I remember hanging in vans and showing each other our demos, it was so clear to me how much you loved music. May you Rest In Peace. Love you brother.”

“Heartbreaking. His vocals will always be some of my favorite. These songs hold a special place,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “I met him at a show in Nashville and he was so kind and humble. So sorry and my heart goes out to his family and friends.” Someone else added, “I’m in tears. Your music has touched me beyond words. I listen to it literally every day. His legacy will live on because his words will always mean so much. Rest In Peace sweet soul.”

Sadly, Pierce is not the only rock band member to die this past week, as Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also passed away. The terrible news of Hawkins’ death was first revealed by the band, who issued a statement on social media Friday evening. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”