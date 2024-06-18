Nashville rockers All Them Witches is down a member. The band's drummer, Robby Staebler, has announced his exit, stating that he's departing the group to follow his "intuition and inspiration," wherever they may lead.

In a message to fans, Staebler explained, "All good things must come to an end. At this time I've decided to step back from ATW and put my energy into other music and projects that I love." He continued, " Thanks to everyone who has supported me and the band I created and labored over. The fans have made my dreams come true in every way and I'm extremely grateful for you all."

Staebler went on to share, "I put every ounce of energy and resources I had towards building something truly unique and honest that I could stand behind. Moving forward I feel it's important to follow my intuition and inspiration. I'll be releasing two new albums this year under UVWAYS with faces you know and some you don't." He later concluded his post, "The world is a vampire. Stay awake."

In their own post, remaining All Them Witches members Charles Michael Parks Jr., Ben McLeod, and Allan Van Cleave stated, "We are saddened by Robby's departure but support him on his future endeavors. He has been an asset to this band and an immense piece of the puzzle in creating the music and vision of ATW."

They also reassured fans that all their "upcoming shows are still happening," before revealing their new temporary drummer. "Our good friend Christian Powers from Fortune Child will be filling in on drums for the time being," the band announced. "He rips and is the absolute best replacement for our music." The band's post concluded, "Thank you all for your support, patience and dedication. See you out on the road."

All Them Witches was formed in Nashville in 2012 by Staebler, Parks, McLeod, and Cleave, who left in 2018 but then returned in 2021. To date, the band has released six studio albums, three live albums, and several EPs.